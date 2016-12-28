Uganda: Govt Should Interface, Not Interfere With Civil Society Work in Northern Uganda

opinion

The development challenge in northern Uganda since peace returned in the region nearly a decade ago is shifting away from causes attributed to past skirmishes between the Lord's Resistance Army and government troops, to effects of the insurgency, one of which manifests as fast population growth.

According to USAID Uganda, available demographic data on northern Uganda population trends indicate growth from 2,840,681 in 1991 to present estimate at 6,676,700. This represents a population increase of 253 per cent since 1991 compared with the national increase of 215 per cent. If left unchecked, this growth rate will lead to a demographic tsunami projected at 13 million northern Ugandans by 2030 at 400,000 more people per year. And yet despite this population rise, the per capita budgetary allocations by government to the northern districts have continued to shrink and service delivery wanting due to under-funding, under-staffing and under-performing.

Worse still, although numerous post-conflict interventions funded by government and partners under Peace, Recovery and Development Plan, PRDP for northern Uganda have delivered some moderate results, most people in the region are still impoverished.

In support of the latter are recent findings that poverty levels in the political north have actually increased from 68 per cent in 2006 to 84 per cent in 2013, and that for every three people who come out of poverty, two slip back into poverty meaning that the vulnerability is very high.

Other issues also at stake in the region are need to rebrand the image of the north in post-LRA era, capacity gaps in know-how, skills and jobs creation, low innovation and technology levels, moral and cultural decadence and unprecedented destruction of natural resources.

All these are drivers of poverty that could deny most people of northern Uganda attain the legendary middle income status by 2020.

This revelation came out during a recent one day northern Uganda consultative meeting for civil society organisations, from the greater north comprising the sub-regions of Acholi, Lango and West Nile, organised by USAID held at Bomah Hotel in Gulu.

What is new about the approach is that it will consider the average Ugandan as a 14-year-old girl who should better be served to stay longer at school till matured enough to make informed decisions and choices on issues affecting her life.

Others include ensuring demographic drivers contribute to the desired long-term trend shift and increase adoption of healthy reproductive behaviours and practice, and moving emphasis away from service delivery to systems building and making systems more accountable and responsive to Uganda's future development agenda.

The dynamics of the approach is area-based and bottom-up, adjusted to local context to promote networking, collaboration and partnerships as opportunities for sharing of expertise, stakeholders' engagement, integration of programs and building synergies. Others are harmonising research, encouraging innovation, strategic choices and analytic thinking, producing results, increasing learning and creating knowledge that can be adapted by doing things differently and better.

Lastly, the CSOs liked and unanimously endorsed the regional development strategy being mooted by USAID in Uganda, though with concerns. That existing capacity gaps and mind-sets could lead to bureaucracy and elite capture by technocrats and / or lack of political will, political interference and local patronage that have been constraining efforts intended for transforming peoples' lives in the north.

They ended up recommending that the definition and demarcation of northern Uganda should be realistic so as not to overstretch development resources in the region with little or no impacts.

Stakeholders, including government, should embrace this new development approach that promotes interface rather than interference with one another for maximum engagements within defined frameworks.

And that all CSOs as partners to government in development should be mapped for effective convergence and concertation of efforts and Usaid funding to CSOs should be based on organisational capacity and competencies and not on traditions of excluding non-partners.

Dr Odong Otara is a Development Management and Governance Expert.