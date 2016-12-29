Tanzania: Yes, Prisoners Have Dignity Too

editorial

It has come to light that the tailoring units under the Prisons Department will undergo major renovations in the coming financial year in order to enable them to produce enough uniforms for warders, officers and prisoners. This will enable the department to refrain from roping in private dealers in making the uniforms.

The new decision comes in the wake of a recent impromptu visit by President John Magufuli who was not delighted by the uniform making arrangement. He ordered that the prevailing purchasing system of military uniforms be halted immediately.

Indeed, procurement of prisons or rather military uniforms from private dealers goes contrary to the rules and principles that guide defence and security forces. It is imperative to point out here that the sourcing of prisons uniforms is not the only anomaly in this section of the judicial system.

Overcrowding is a highly critical problem that is not likely to be eased soon. However, the government is working on it. Prison congestion in this country is a worrisome scenario. Prisoners are, quite often, tortured through hard labour. They are insulted, hit and fed on badly cooked food.

They sleep on hard cold floors and incidents of sodomy are rampant among men. Already, the government has seen all these problems and has called on prisons officers to treat prisoners humanely despite the stark reality that they live in incarceration. Prisoners are in jail because they offended the State and members of the public generally. But they are still human beings who have a right to decent living. They are entitled to a number of human rights that they should be allowed to enjoy even though they are in jail.

Indeed, what is taken away from them is freedom of movement in the free world. Even prisoners who are in maximum security penitentiaries for life and those who have been condemned to hang for committing heinous felonies which include murders, have human rights that must be respected -- despite their limited societal integrity.

However prisoners are in penitentiaries so they reform and become law abiding citizens. But some are in jail serving life-long sentences. Others have a date with the hangman. And have no remorse.

Some continue committing felonies even behind prison walls. They attack prison warders or fellow prisoners sometimes for no apparent reason.

This misconduct, psychiatrists believe, is likely to stem from the hardships they go through.

The Judicial System needs to respect the National Prosecutions Service Act, 2007, fully and see to it that arbitrary arrests, unlawful detentions, illegal prosecutions and unjustified imprisonments do not occur. This will help trim down prison congestions.