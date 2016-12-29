28 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Spotileo Brings English Premier League Thrills

Photo: Brian Minkoff, London Pixels /Wikipedia
Chelsea FC versus Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge during a Champions League game (file photo).

The ongoing 'SpotiLeo' promotions knocked at Viva Park in Tabata, Dar es Salaam, on buzzing Boxing Day, where ecstasy Chelsea supporters in the country now believe their team will lift the English Premier League (EPL) title this season.

Chelsea posted their record 12th straight win in the league this season, after beating FC Bournemouth 3-0 on Boxing Day, victory which saw them opening a seven-point lead at the top of the table. The Blues supporters were among football supporters, who flocked Viva Park in Tabata to witness the ongoing SpotiLeo promotions, which goes simultaneously with live EPL games.

A resident of Tabata Bima, Hassan Abdallah hailed Chelsea's 12-match winning streak in the league as historic, adding that the title is for Chelsea to lose.

This winning record has also made another fan, Kaoneka Ally, to have faith that this season, under Italian Antonio Conte, Chelsea have what it takes to be crowned EPL champions. Chelsea are now two games away from breaking the league record of 14 games victory on a trot, set by Arsenal in the 2001/02 season.

Conducted by the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN), publishers of the 'Daily News', 'Sunday News', 'HabariLeo', 'HabariLeo Jumapili' and 'SpotiLeo' in collaboration with Dar es Salaam FM radio station E-FM, the promotion provides an opportunity for fans to air their views regarding the performance of their teams and the opinions on SpotiLeo contents and quality.

