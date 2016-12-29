Zambia: President Lungu Declares War On Army Worms

President Edgar Lungu has moved to curb army worms that could threaten the crop yield for the 2016/17 season.

Attacks of army worms have been reported in some parts of the country causing panic among some farmers.

The Head of State has directed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to coordinate an emergency operation to curb the spread of army worms.

Below is the full statement:

PRESIDENT LUNGU ACTS TO CURB ARMY WORMS

His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia has directed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) under the Office of the Vice-President to join the Ministry of Agriculture in an emergency operation to curb the spread of army worms that have invaded some districts on the Copperbelt, Luapula and Central Provinces.

The operation involves among other Government agencies, the Ministry of Agriculture, DMMU and the Zambia Air force (ZAF).

The Zambia Air Force has since begun to airlift chemicals to Ndola on the Copperbelt, Chinsali in Muchinga Province, Kasama in Northern Province and Chipata in Eastern Province.

The District Agriculture Coordinators (DACOs) for Lusaka, Luapula and North Western Provinces have already collected the chemicals.

The President has directed that the chemicals that were purchased under emergency operations should be distributed to all parts of the country although the outbreak of army worms has been reported on the Copperbelt, Luapula and Central Provinces.

The DMMU and Ministry of Agriculture will be doing random checks across the country tomorrow (Thursday) to ensure that the emergency operation of spraying was going on as directed.

The President is concerned that if the outbreak of the worms is not controlled speedily, the crop yield for 2016/2017 may negatively be affected.

The President has assured farmers that all provinces will receive the chemicals by tomorrow morning.

All DACOs are expected to closely monitor the operations against army worms and provide regular reports on the situation.

AMOS CHANDA

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT

(PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)

STATE HOUSE