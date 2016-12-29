Botswana: Bridge Project to Stimulate Ngamiland Economy

Maun — North West councillors have been informed that construction of Mhembo Bridge will create between 250 -300 jobs.

The consultant engaged on the engineering capacity to oversee the project, Mr Kobamelo Kgoboko said this when responding to comments from councillors who wanted to know how residents would benefit from the project.

He also highlighted that the project would also stimulate the area's economy and also promote tourism activities in the district.

He explained that the project would create business opportunities since more workers would influx the area.

The councillors learnt that the project was designed in a way that suited future navigation.

However, some councillors called for a close supervision and monitoring of the project to avoid mistakes experienced in the some previous implementation of projects in the district.

They said government invested a lot of funds towards the project, hence the contractor and the consultant had to do their best and deliver to the expectations.

Some councillors pleaded with the consultant to ensure proper implementation of the project, noting that they did not want to experience same mistakes done during the construction of New Thamalakane River Bridge where the contractor left rubble and gravel by the river bank which disturbed water flow.

They noted that the area was a tourist spot and interrupting the flow of the river could be detrimental to future generations.

They said the gravel being poured into the river was bad for the environment and insisted that the contractor should keep the area clean all the time since tourists also cross the river.

However, the consultant showcased the artistic pictures availed by the contractors of how the bridge would look like after completion and councillors expressed joy and welcomed the project hoping that indeed it would change the image of the Okavango district.

Responding to their comments, the consultant, Mr Kgoboko informed the councillors that the bridge would be constructed in compliance with the requirements of Ramsar Convention.

He also assured them that they would ensure that there was no obstruction of water flow; no contamination to water, air, river ecology, adding that aquatic would be maintained during construction.

In addition, he said the project would go a long way in promoting tourism, hence complementing to regional tourism activities in the area.

Mr Kgoboko also indicated that the project would not inconvenience the current operation of the Pantoon, adding that they would ensure they harmonise construction and other users of the river.

He said the area was sensitive as it has been listed as a World Heritage Site and assured the house that they would ensure that it was kept clean all the time.

Source : BOPA