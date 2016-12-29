Zimbabwe: Ngezi Regroup for Confed Cup Preps

Paul Mundandi — NGEZI Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya will not be leaving anything to chance as he prepares for his team's Confederation Cup debut with the youthful coach taking time to research on his preliminary round opponents Pamplemousse of Mauritius.

The Chibuku Super Cup winners will travel to Mauritius for the first leg on the weekend of February 10-12 before hosting the Indian Ocean islanders the following weekend.

Ndiraya regrouped his troops yesterday as they got down to their pre-season training in Ngezi with the coach also welcoming some of their new acquisitions who include midfielder Dominic Mukandi from Dynamos, Edgar Mhungu signed from Herentals, seasoned defender Qadr Amin (How Mine) and Mclive Phiri who joins from Tsholotsho.

Ngezi Platinum are still expecting to further strengthen their player base by securing another goalkeeper and three infield players, two midfielders and one defender.

"We started training today and I am happy that everyone was present.

"I know what is expected and we have started our preparations for the CAF matches. I have been to the Islands before as a player with Dynamos in Reunion

"We know their history and we will not take them lightly and we are preparing thoroughly. We might be inviting some teams to come and play against us at the end of January or we will be going out of the country to face teams that are active in their leagues.

"I am very happy with the support that I have been getting from the management and so far everything is Ok.

"I am satisfied and by the end of the week we would have completed our signings," said Ndiraya

Ngezi are planning a training camp away from their base in Mhondoro, which Ndiraya said was key for bonding and aimed at avoiding any disturbances.

Should Ngezi proceed beyond the preliminary round, they will face CD Libolo of Angola in the first round.

In securing new players, Ndiraya targeted youth and experience with Amin having played continental football with Gunners, Dynamos, FC Platinum and the Warriors.

Amin's switch to Ngezi had appeared to be stalled by the $15 000 price tag that How Mine had put on the diminutive player, but a deal seems to have been eventually thrashed and the 26-year-old defender was happy to be at his new team.

"I have joined Ngezi and I am happy that my deal has materialised," said the gifted left back.

Paul McAndrew, the How Mine chairman, however, claimed he was not aware of any agreement to release Amin although Ngezi have gone on to register him with the Confederation of African Football.

Ngezi have also registered striker James Ngulube despite the forward being on the verge of signing for South African Premiership side Maritzburg United

Ngezi Platinum Stars Squad:

Nelson Chadya, Tinashe Matore, Edgar Mhungu, Xolisani Moyo, Qadr Amin, Dominic Mukandi, Agrippa Murimba, Maclive Phiri, Liberty Chakoroma, Kelvin Bulaji, Nelson Ketala,Walter Mukanga, Partson Jaure, Edgar Tapera, Tatenda Mchisa, Donald Teguru, Terrence Dzukamanja, Keith Murera, James Ngulube