Botswana: VP Demonstrates Spirit of Giving

Moshupa — The Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi, has demonstrated love for fellow citizens by donating hampers and blankets to United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) in Moshupa.

Speaking during a Christmas celebration at the church where he attended the service on December 25, Mr Masisi, who is also Member of Parliament for Moshupa-Manyana, said the spirit of the Lord provoked him to share what he had with other people.

He expressed pleasure at celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with his people, noting it was a time of giving because God himself gives.

Therefore, he said, he donated to fulfill an obligation of a Christian since it was written in scriptures that the basis of Christianity was love and giving over and above preaching, because it changed people's lives for the better.

Mr Masisi also brought smiles to the residents by donating Christmas hampers in different wards in Moshupa such as Sedudu, Ga-Rungwana, Ga-Sau and Jerusalem.

The Vice President encouraged children to grow under the guidance of God and be stars of tomorrow.

He implored children to observe Christmas day as holy and refrain from obdurate behaviour as it does not pay; hence the Bible says the wages of sin is death.

In his word of encouragement, Reverend Derek Suwilanji of UCCSA thanked the Vice President for his benevolence and love he expressed through the donation to his congregation and the community at large, noting such people of his caliber are needed in the society.

Reverend Suwilanji said church elders would assess congregants so as to give the donated items to the most deserving people as a giving hand is meant to touch lives.

He challenged worshippers to create a room for Jesus Christ in their hearts and pray without ceasing, adding that it is imperative to celebrate and demonstrate the power of the birth of Jesus Christ.

He said Jesus came to the World to reconcile people with God and he brought light to the World of darkness, hence the need to celebrate Christmas day, thus appreciating the gift of salvation.

He urged all to embrace the governance of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and allow him to minister in their lives as it is the will of God for people to prosper spiritually and physically.

