Botswana: Mmadinare Race Upholds Christmas Spirit

Mmadinare — Assistant Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Kefentse Mzwinila, says Mmadinare Christmas race has brought about happiness and togetherness.

He said the event upheld the spirit of Christmas and unity among residents.

Mzwinila, also Mmadinare MP, said this during the Mmadinare Christmas Race on December 25.

The event, which had been taking place for the past 27 years, included a 10km marathon, 5km and 2km races.

This year, the event had several other races: bicycle, egg, bucket, sack as well as traditional games such as mhele to spice up the occasion.

Mzwinila, who is the patron of the Mmadinare Christmas Race, said besides celebrating Christmas through the race, the sporting event had positive impact on the community and also brought about socio-economic development.

He said the event also encouraged people to lead healthy lifestyles to prevent non-communicable diseases such as High Blood Pressure and Sugar Diabetes.

He said such events also play a role in identifying and selecting athletes to make part of the national team. Mzwinila said his ministry was due to introduce athletics in constituency competitions.

He said in that way the ministry will have a vast pool to identify athletes and incorporate them into the national team.

He encouraged Batswana in all 57 constituencies to take part in athletics to represent their constituencies and have an opportunity to be selected for the national team.

Mzwinila said he was looking forward to the introduction of athletics in constituency competitions indicating that he hoped that his constituency will win the event.

Meanwhile Moses Raphutsi from BAA commended residents of Mmadinare and Mmadinare Athletics Club for making the event a success.

He indicated that the event had grown over the years and attracted many athletes from across the country.

He said this time around 245 athletes took part in the event compared to 220 that took part last year. Raphutsi encouraged the organising committee to find a more open area for the event to take place next year as more athletes and people had shown nterest in the event

Giving a brief overview of the Mmadinare Christmas Race, Col. Moseki Moseki who is member of the organizing committee noted that the event was initiated in 1989 with help of former Vice President and area MP, Dr Ponatshego Kedikilwe.

He said Dr Kedikilwe who had been patron of the race over the years handed over the baton to Mzwinila when he retired.

He said the race s never failed to take place for the past 27 years and still due to continue into the future.

He thanked residents of Mmadinare for contributing towards the event.

He encouraged them to own the event as the race has potential to sell and market Mmadinare and attract investors.

For his part retired Col. Keinetse Maswabi also member of the organizing committee acknowledged the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development for contributing P33 000 towards the initiative as well as sponsors such as Mascom Bamangwato Motors, African Alliance, Comsoft and Barulaganye Mogotsi and family for donating trophies and medals.

He also commended Saverite Supermarket, Welcome Cash and Carry as well as Rantsudu family for contributing towards the event.

Meanwhile the 10km men's race was won by Sylvester Koko from SSKB Club in 00:30:06.

Koko took home P3000 and a trophy.

The women's 10km race was won by Mema Tiango also from SSKB who also took home P3000 and a trophy too.

Source : BOPA