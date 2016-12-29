Botswana: Nswazwi to Have Satellite Police Post

Nswazwi — Nkange MP, Mr Edwin Batshu, says as per the numerous requests of people of Nswazwi to have police officers increased, their plea has been received with a promise that with the availability of funds, they will have a satellite police post in their village.

This, he announced during a kgotla meeting in Nswazwi recently.

Mr Batshu said since the village was far from the main police station in Tutume, together with his colleague at the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security, they reached a compromise that at least in places where there were no police stations, satellite offices would be provided. He said this was aimed at intensifying the fight against crime in villages where such posts would be set.

However, he emphasised that it would only be possible if funds could be found to take up such initiatives.

In addition, he highlighted that they were still looking forward to the availability of finance to fund the Ntimbale Dam Water Master Plan, which included Nkange constituency area.

Mr Batshu pointed out that the constituency had been watered by Maitengwe boreholes, which at the moment only one from the nine was operating as the other eight were in need of maintenance and have since stopped working hence the serious water crisis being experienced. "We are hopeful that during the National Development Plan 11, something will happen and the master plan will take off since the designs are already completed," he said.

Meanwhile on other issues, the residents have decried that they do not get to see medical doctors as per the arranged schedule which has been every Monday weekly.

He noted that over a period of two months they have not seen a doctor at their health facility which caters not only for Nswazwi residents but for other villages which include Makuta.

Decrying the medical situation, one of the residents Ms Choopota Mashabile said bookings for specialists takes a long period to sometimes over six months and for those who cannot afford to go to private doctors or hospitals, are disadvantaged and live with their illness sometime with the patients being in a bad condition.

Commenting on the issue, a nurse at Nswazwi Clinic Ms Janet Podi said they were experiencing shortage of medical doctors therefore they were unable to have a medical doctor visiting the facility as per schedule.

Furthermore, she explained that in terms of bookings for specialists taking long, it is as a result that they are mainly based at Nyangabwe referral hospital in Francistown and at Princess Marina.

Source : BOPA