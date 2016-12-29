28 December 2016

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Donations Help Bond Nation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Keith Keti

Mogonye — Donating to the less privileged people helps unite the nation.

Speaking at an event where Christmas hampers were donated to children in Mogonye on December 27, Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi said traditionally, donations were a tool to bond the nation, citing tithes at churches, wedding gifts and memorial funds, among others, which he said denoted a sign of togetherness.

He said leaders donated to raise the spirit of giving among the communities and as such uniting the nation because giving signifies love.

Mr Masisi expressed merriment to a share a moment with children who were on cloud nine to mingle with the country's second citizen.

The Vice President described children as a blessing, saying that was why he went all out to look for items that children adore to ensure that they were happy

He emphatically pointed out that it was imperative to remove children from courses that might be detrimental to their lives.

The Vice President also implored the children to learn the dos and donts of a kgotla setting so as to avert social ills.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

FIFA and 'Godfather of COSAFA' Mamelodi Ends Decades Long Career

Long-serving FIFA development officer for Eastern and Southern Africa Ashford Mamelodi is stepping down from his post at… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.