Botswana: Donations Help Bond Nation

Mogonye — Donating to the less privileged people helps unite the nation.

Speaking at an event where Christmas hampers were donated to children in Mogonye on December 27, Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi said traditionally, donations were a tool to bond the nation, citing tithes at churches, wedding gifts and memorial funds, among others, which he said denoted a sign of togetherness.

He said leaders donated to raise the spirit of giving among the communities and as such uniting the nation because giving signifies love.

Mr Masisi expressed merriment to a share a moment with children who were on cloud nine to mingle with the country's second citizen.

The Vice President described children as a blessing, saying that was why he went all out to look for items that children adore to ensure that they were happy

He emphatically pointed out that it was imperative to remove children from courses that might be detrimental to their lives.

The Vice President also implored the children to learn the dos and donts of a kgotla setting so as to avert social ills.

Source : BOPA