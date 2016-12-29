28 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Luanda General Hospital Pediatric Reopens Friday

Luanda — The Pediatrics of Luanda General Hospital (HGL), with capacity for 100 cribs, will be reopened Friday, after six months under refurbishing works.

During the works, the pediatric care was carried out in an improvised area inside the Hospital, with the registration of 70 children assisted daily.

The previous facilities had capacity for 50 baby cribs, reason why, with the rehabilitation, its space increased the urgencies gained better conditions of attendance and the rooms were installed with air conditioning.

The re-inauguration act will be presided over by the provincial governor of Luanda, Higino Carneiro, or his representative, in the presence of senior officials of the health Ministry.

According to the director general of the HGL, Carlos Zeca, the reopening of pediatrics demonstrates how the Angolan government is committed to improving the living conditions of the population, especially with regard to reducing child mortality.

