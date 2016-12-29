28 December 2016

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: President Gives to Old Naledi Residents

By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama made this year's Christmas a special one for residents of Old Naledi in Gaborone when he presented hampers to the elderly and children.

Through his donations, President Khama led by example in encouraging and motivating the society to help the less privileged.

Member of Parliament for Gaborone South, Mr Kagiso Molatlhegi said he was happy that the President found it prudent to include Old Naledi in his Christmas agenda.

He said that alone was a clear manifestation that indeed the President was a friend and a parent of Old Naledi residents.

"We are forever grateful for the love we are given by the President, this is not his first time to visit Old Naledi residents, he has over time came here to give us presents and just to check on us in Old Naledi, and that alone motivates us," he said.

Furthermore, Mr Molatlhegi said many people in his constituency were less privileged and therefore the President's gesture would accord them the opportunity to fully celebrate the birth of Christ.

For his part, deputy senior Private Secretary to the President, Mr Tuelo Moloko said President Khama's gesture was a way of motivating other Batswana to donate and help the less privileged in the society.

He said the President had been handing Christmas hampers for some years in certain areas, adding that the President had also handed food hampers to Chadibe and Serowe resident.

