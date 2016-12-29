Angola: Seven Groups Registered for Carnival in Camanongue

Camanongue — Four carnival groups of child category and three of adults are registered for the municipal parade in Camanongue, eastern Moxico province.

The director of Culture, Zacarias Yava Sacachimbi who was speaking to Angop, said that the groups have already started practicing taking into account that a comprehensive Carnival is planned, adding representatives from all neighborhoods and villages in the region, to spread the customs and habit of local population.

In the 2016 edition, the carnival group Mitingui de Tchinanamata won in the adult class, while in child category, Cassules da Sede were the winner.