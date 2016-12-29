Botswana: Oodi Happy to Receive From Prersident

Oodi — An excited community of Oodi in Kgatleng District on December 27 expressed gratitude upon receiving Christmas gifts from President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama.

The President delivered 2 500 food hampers to children of Oodi with a further 100 food hampers delivered to orphans and the destitute people, in a ceremony held at Oodi kgotla.

Kgosi Clatter Rantabe said his village was pleased that the President had carried on the legacy left by his late mother, Lady Ruth Khama, the country's founding first lady, who used to share gifts with the community of Oodi.

"Around Christmas time, Lady Khama, who lived at Ruretse just next to Oodi, used to come to the kgotla and present the people of our village with gifts. In mid 2014, during a visit by the President to our village, I mentioned this, and since December 2014, the President has carried on with his mother's legacy," Kgosi Rantabe said.

He said it was not always that historical events repeated themselves and as such they were grateful to the President, saying his gesture was a popular one, as evidenced by the large turnout by the village dwellers. The press secretary in the Office of the President, Mr Gobe Pitso said the President had responded to the wish of the people of Oodi for the continuation of the tradition started by his mother.

"Over the past three years (2014-6), the President has come to Oodi to deliver Christmas gifts. Oodi has turned out to be a special place to come to around this time, but these gifts are not in isolation as the President has also been donating gifts to communities countrywide having been to places like Chadibe, Serowe, Old Naledi (Gaborone) and others over the Christmas period," Mr Pitso said.

Furthermore, Mr Pitso said the local social workers had identified orphans and destitute presented with larger hampers that numbered 100, with all children of the village qualifying for the 2500 Christmas food hampers presented.

Source : BOPA