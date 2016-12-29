Botswana: Renovated Park to Benefit Metsimotlhabe Community

Metsimotlhabe — Provision of recreational facilities is critical to averting diseases associated with non-exercising or lifestyle diseases, head of treasury and collateral division at Stanbic Bank, Ms Galeboi Sennanyana has said.

Speaking at the handover of a renovated recreational park in Metsimotlhabe recently, she said the idea to renovate park came up after realising that the village youth were idling due to lack of entertainment and recreational facilities in the village.

She said by renovating the park, the idea was to invest in future leaders by attracting their attention from social ills, which has the potential to destroy their lives, and with the park available, the kids' mind would be occupied with activities refreshing their minds and providing therapy.

She said the renovations was to also to help the village's Village Development Committee (VDC) to raise funds by renting out the recreational park to individuals or groups wishing to host functions or events.

MP for Gabane/Mmankgodi, Major General Pius Mokgware said the handover came around the time when the mood to celebrate love and give was high in the air, and was pleasing for Stanbic Bank for choosing Metsimotlhabe residents.

He said when helping, the bank did not only think of their own or individual, but rather chose a project that would benefit many people, and as such participated in Metsimotlhabe developmental process. He said the park would service its purpose as it has been the missing link in the village entertainment for youth.

He said though it was a welcome gesture from the bank, a lot should be done to attract the youth to it, such as construction of a swimming pool. General Mokgware said the pool would assist in averting kids' casualties who drown every year into the village river trying to swim.

Area councilor, Mr Moeemedi Mokgatshane said the community's relationship with Stanbic Bank came a long way back as 2013 when they first identified the park for assistance and have since been part of the renovation process of the park.

He said by investing in kids, the bank made a smart partnership, the kids in Metsimotlhabe would grow knowing Stanbic Bank as the only bank and as such be biased towards it in doing business. He said by this generosity, the bank should not forsake the village, but this should be the beginning of new partnership with the community.

Source : BOPA