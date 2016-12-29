Botswana: Ralotsia Hands Over Food Hampers

Kanye — The Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Mr Patrick Ralotsia, recently handed over food hampers, water, fruits, sweets and toys donated by Kanye Spar to Kanye Seventh Day Adventist Hospital patients and the Botswana Police Service in Kanye.

Mr Ralotsia said the aim was to give police officers a chance to enjoy Christmas away from their families and that patients admitted at SDA hospital would also get to benefit from the donation as they were not able to join their families during the holidays.

He handed the food hampers to be used by members of the police and the hospital employees as they were deployed to different areas across the district over Christmas holidays.

The minister said the generosity by Kanye Spar was greatly appreciated, saying the donation was intended to show the patients and police that they also cared. He said he hoped the donation would motivate the patients to recovery.

Mr Ralotsia said he appreciated the gesture by Kanye Spar, saying it was one of the leading organisations in showing love and compassionate. He said Kanye Spar started donating to patients since last year.

Concerning the police Mr Ralotsia said the police are doing a good job of keeping peace and stability. He said they work tirelessly during the holidays protecting public properties. He appealed to members of the public to report suspicious acts.

He said crime is increasing in an alarming rate that's why they deploy police officers everywhere to safe people's lives and properties. He noted that crime nowadays has become more sophisticated.

He appealed to people to raise their prayers to almighty God and wished them a prosperous year.

Receiving the donation on behalf of SDA staff, Dr Kenaope Kenaope thanked the minister and Kanye Spar for the donation. He said blessed is the hand that gives.

Dr Kanaope added that the Bible says the advantaged should support the weak, adding it was gratifying to receive the goods to be given to the hospitalised patients.

While at Sejelo Police, Superintendent Paul Rantung appreciated the donation as well. He said people should act responsibly when they enjoyed themselves and they must cooperate with the police during the festive season.

Superintendent Rantung said police are not enemies they enforce laws and urged people to visit police stations to seek any advice or assist with investigations and give true evidence. He stated that safety begins with an individual.

Source : BOPA