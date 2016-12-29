Angola: Social Communication Predicts 2017 With Great Challenges

Luanda — The year 2017 poses a great challenges, especially for journalists and professionals of the sector who are called to play an active role in the pacification of spirits and the establishment of an environment of peaceful coexistence between the political parties in the framework of the general elections, said Wednesday, the minister of Mass Media José Luís de Matos, during the year-end greeting ceremony.

He also highlighted the efforts made by the Government in creating the conditions for citizens to participate in the next elections in an informed, enlightened and active way, in order to freely and conscientiously choose who should lead the country.

Minister José Luís de Matos also highlighted the approval of the legislative package of the Social Communication in 2016, which acknowledged the importance of its contribution to the dynamization of the sector, in the context of safeguarding the achievements attained and the rights and freedoms constitutionally enshrined.

On the other hand, José Luis de Matos acknowledged that professionals in the sector have fully fulfilled their role of informing, training and mobilizing the country for the great national tasks.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of State for Social Communication, Manuel da Conceição, national directors, CEOs of the Angola Press News Agency, Public Television of Angola (TPA), National Radio of Angola (RNA) Edições Novembro, respectively Daniel Miguel Jeorge, Helder Bárber, Henriques Manuel João dos Santos, José Ribeiro, as well as the Executive and non-executive Directors of the aforementioned organs.