Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor

On duty. Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago arrives for a council meeting at City Hall in Kampala recently.

Kampala — Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has given an end of December 2016 ultimatum to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Jenifer Musisi to pay his salary arrears and other emoluments that accumulated between December 2013 and May 2016.

The communication follows a December 15 KCCA authority meeting which directed the KCCA technical team led by Ms Musisi to commence Mr Lukwago's payment immediately.

"The purpose of this communication is to request that the said emoluments be remitted to my account in accordance with the said Authority Resolution before the end of December," Mr Lukwago said in a December 19 letter, a copy this newspaper has seen.

Mr Lukwago's woes stem from an impeachment process in his previous term which was quashed by Justice Lydia Mugambe in a March 28 ruling.

Several commitments have been made by government in the past to pay Mr Lukwago, only to end in futility. On September 22, Kampala minister Beti Kamya told the Presidential Affairs Committee, which handles KCCA issues that Mr Lukwago's arrears would be paid in two weeks from the time of the meeting. To-date, he is yet to be paid.

Before the intervention of the KCCA authority, which Mr Lukwago as the Lord Mayor chairs, he had in a November 1 letter given both Ms Kamya and Ms Musisi a five days ultimatum to have all the monies owed to him paid or he would seek orders from court to force both to comply.

Ms Kamya, in a November interview with Daily Monitor, said there were "legal strings" preventing Mr Lukwago from getting paid his arrears.

The same was yesterday emphasised by Mr Samuel Emiku, the Kampala ministry under secretary, who stated that government was waiting for a court decision before taking any action.

While the Attorney General has never appealed Justice Mugambe's ruling, Ms Kamya cites a challenge to Justice Steven Kavuma's ruling by Mr Lukwago, which she says must be disposed of by a panel of three justices before a decision to pay Mr Lukwago or not is taken.

Before his payments were terminated, Mr Lukwago was entitled to Shs16m as gross salary and Shs2m in allowances before tax.

New appointments

Meanwhile, Mr Lukwago has appointed Mr Asuman Basalirwa, the JEEMA party president, to chair the three member KCCA Valuation Court. The court is created under Section 17 of the Local Government (Rates) Act 2005 to listen and determine valuation disputes. The other members are Mr Denis Wandera Ochwo, an agricultural engineer and Ms Josephine Nalubega, an architect.

Mr Lukwago has also forwarded to Kampala minister names of five people for approval to serve on the Kampala Capital City Public Accounts Committee.