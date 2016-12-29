Angola: General Elections Impose Additional Responsibilities - Minister

Luanda — The near future electoral process will imposes greater responsibilities for all, reason why the professionals of the Social Media are called to contribute to mobilization and elevation of the democratic and civic consciences of the citizens.

This was stressed Wednesday by the minister of Mass Media, José Luís de Matos, during the end-of-year greetings ceremony by the CEOs of the public companies, national directors, executive and non-executive directors and senior employee.

The Cabinet minister said that the Angolan Government has been doing all the best in creating conditions aimed to make citizens to participate in the next general elections with awareness and active in order to choose free and fairly those that will lead the country.

In the next 2017 general election will only participate citizens with 18 years of age on the date to be called by the head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, thus so far over 6 millions of citizens participated in the voter registration.