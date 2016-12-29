Members of Parliament on the Committee of Public Service and Local Government were amazed on Wednesday as Finance Minister Mr Matia Kasaija disagreed with Mr Leonard Mulekwa, the director of operations at the Electoral Commission over the funding of local councils and women elections planned for early next year.

Whereas the Electoral Commission demands Shs15 billion for the elections, Mr Kasaija insists the Shs10 billion earmarked by government is enough.

"I want to make one statement clear... money is never enough, it will never be enough but with little money you can still do an effective job," Mr Kasaija said.

Mr Kasaija who was appearing before the committee with his team, alongside officials from the Electoral Commission, and Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development to give justifications for the elections due next month also said the contention on money is a new development since all ministries and departments had agreed on Shs10 billion during a Cabinet session whose details he did not reveal.

"When I come here and hear them telling different stories, I get amazed," Mr Kasaija said.

But Mr Mulekwa who represented the electoral body told members that a number of activities would be involved adding that the money provided by the government can only cater for LC I and II elections, which implies that women councils would not be handled.

"We got to learn that there is a Certificate of Financial Implication of only Shs10 billion but ... it looks like (the money) was meant for only one day not based on the proposed amendments as it is today," Mr Mulekwa said.

Some of the issues highlighted by the Electoral Commission include updating the voters' register, sensitising voters as well as facilitating polling officials and handling election petitions among others.

However, Mr Kasaija maintained that the treasury had no extra funding for the elections since it operates on streamlined budgets.

The committee that is chaired by Mr Raphael Magyezi (NRM-Igara West) is considering proposals in the amendment of the Local Governments Act to allow queue-voting as opposed to secret ballot which is seen as expensive.

"All of us must do mobilisation. Things must be done cost effectively within the time to have elections in January 2017," Mr Magyezi said.

The law maker also said that the elections need not be delayed beyond the second week of February 2017.

Village council elections were last held in 2001.