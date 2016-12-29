Photo: Godfrey Ssali/The Independent

The Vice Chancellor Professor John Ddumba Ssentamu and the Council Chairman Eng. Dr.Charles Wanna Etyem with a police officer after the emergency council meeting.

Makerere University has released new dates for completion of the 2016/17 1st and 2nd semesters and set a date for the 67th graduation ceremony following last week's decision to re-open the institution.

According to a statement from the University Vice Chancellor Prof. John Ddumba-Ssentamu, all members of staff should resume work immediately while students should report on Monday January 2, 2017 to complete the first Semester. Graduation is set for February 21-24.

The university was closed by President Yoweri Museveni on November 1 after student riots following a strike by lecturers over unpaid incentives. Following a decision last week by the lecturers under Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA) to call off the strike to enable a Visitation Committee look into their affairs, Education and Sports Minister Janet Museveni announced President Museveni's decision for the university to open.

"I have communicated the resolutions to HE the President, who is also the Visitor to all Public Universities in Uganda. The Visitor has now directed that since MUASA had been the cause of the of the closure of the university in the first place, now 'He welcomes the patriotic act of agreeing to resume teaching' therefor, Makerere University Council should now make the necessary arrangements for the University to re-open," Janet Museveni wrote.

On December 24, 2016, the Chairperson of the University Council Charles Wana-Etyem thereafter issued a communication with regard to the re-opening of the University with immediate effect.

In summary

Monday 2nd January 2017 – Reporting Date for Students & Start of Lectures

Monday 16th January 2017 – Tuition payment deadline

Sunday 29th January 2017 – Lectures End

Monday 30th January 2017 – Exams Commence

Sunday 19th February 2017 – Exams End

Monday 20th February 2017 – Students’ Residential Break Starts

Tuesday 21st February 2017 to Friday 24th February 2017 – 67th Graduation Ceremony

Sunday 26th February 2017 – Students’ Residential Break Ends

Monday 27th February 2017 – Second Semester Starts