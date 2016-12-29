Zambia: Athletics Coach Leaves for Nairobi

ZAMBIA Amateur Athletics Association (ZAAA) has sent Coach Maori Ngulube for a special female training slated for Nairobi tomorrow.

ZAAA secretary General Davison Mung'ambata confirmed the development in an interview stating that Ngulube was expected to leave the country today around 03:00 hrs ahead of the course.

Mung'ambata said the course was meant to train coaches on how to manage female athletes during tournaments and that the event was organised by International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF).

"ZAAA has sent coach Maori Ngulube to Nairobi ahead of the training course on how to manage female athletes during a tournament, this is organised by IAAF and is set to begin from the 28 December to December 31, this year. She was set to leave around 03:00 hours," he said.

He said the event will be attended by participants from across Africa.

Meanwhile, ZAAA has appealed to all provincial boards to start preparing athletes for trials set for January 28, 2017 in Kabwe to select athletes who will represent the country in Uganda for the cross-country competition.

Mung'ambata said the tournament will help select the best athletes that would bring glory during to the country.

"We shall have a national tournament which is set for January 28, this year to select the best athletes to represent the country during the cross country slated for Uganda in March, we are appealing to all provincial boards to start preparing the athletes for this event ,it will be held in Kabwe at Kabwe golf club," he said.