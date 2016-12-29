Malawi: Double Allowances Sandal for Malawi Govt Officials - Mzuzu City Council Released K1.5mil On Mutharika Visit Flouting Procedures

Despite the many hardships Mzuzu residents are going through, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government and the Mzuzu City Council authorities decided to show 'some excessive greed ' as they releaded K1.5 million in allowances and fuel refund to 20 officials that accompanied Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa to Mzuzu where President Peter Mutharika had some official engagements.

The money was released on political directives and flout council's procedure.

According to published report, officials got the allowances and yet they already signed normal allowances from Lilongwe at the seat of government.

Mzuzu City Council public relations officer Karen Msiska has confirmed the release of the money.

Msiska also said the council "admit flouting the procedures."

But despite releasing the money for ministry officials who escorted minister Nankhumwa, the councillors in Mzuzu have not been paid their December honoraria, it has been reported.

Meanwhile, the Daily Times newspaper editorial comment on the story it carried called it 'dearth of shame and lack of love of the country' for authorities to spend K1.5million for allowances and fuel refunds to some 20 ministry of local government officials when the Mzuzu City Council is financially paralysed.

"It is imperative, therefore that those holding public positions to treat with genuine respect, honesty and appreciation their true bosses - the general populace that contribute to their organisation's purse.

"Otherwise , one would like to think that it is the height of naivety to expect too much that DPP government would be radical on embezzlement of public resources since some government officials to manifestly depict that kleptocrcay is an integral of the current regime and its political DNA," reads the paper's editorial comment.