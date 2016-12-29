Zimbabwe: Chief Justice Appointment Chaos Vindicates NCA, Says Madhuku

NATIONAL Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader, Lovemore Madhuku says the controversy over the search for the country the country's next Chief Justice has vindicated his party which strongly opposed the constitution making process.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recently held public interviews on some local judges eyeing Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku's job. Chidyausiku is set to retire in March.

However, the process been dogged by controversy amid claims a Zanu PF faction linked to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was secretly sponsoring a constitutional amendment that seeks to withdraw the process from the control of the JSC.

Overtly, Mnangagwa's justice ministry has supported the decision and has lost no time in gazetting Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 1) which aims to place the responsibility of appointing the country's top judge in the hands of the incumbent President.

Those sponsoring the amendment argue that the current situation finds senior members of the JSC in an unenviable position in which their juniors have to determine their suitability for the top job.

Critics have been quick to claim this was tailored to mask Zanu PF's succession fights as feuding parties tussle to position their allies into the most influential job within national courts.

Madhuku said the chaos was proof the 2009-13 constitution making process was never intended to democratise the country whose ever squabbling politicians.

"We knew all along that this is not a people driven constitution, it was imposed by politicians and then through a referendum, cheated people to endorse it," Madhuku told NewZimbabwe.com.

"If a constitution is people driven, it is never amended in the manner that we are now witnessing where politicians at any one moment would feel like just imposing their positions.

"The fact that they want to change that section (180 of the Constitution) shows that they feel that it was never a section imposed by the people so it gives them the moral basis to do that."

Madhuku added: "From day one, when this clause was put, Zanu PF accepted on the basis that they knew that they would change it when the time comes and then MDC also accepted it because they also thought they were going to win the elections to change it."

Madhuku, also a constitutional lawyer, shredded the country's supreme law which was crafted by the now defunct inclusive government saying it was left open to manipulation by politicians.

"The current constitution allows itself to be amended at any time by any leader who commands a two thirds majority in parliament," he said.

"What must be attacked is that the constitution allows what is being done.

"It does not allow ordinary members of the public to initiate any amendment but from MPs or the government of the day."