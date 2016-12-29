Zimbabwe: Army Issues Warning On Civilian Clothes Resembling Military Uniforms

Authorities have warned Zimbabweans against wearing camouflage or clothes that resembled army uniforms, saying this was illegal in terms of the country's Defence Act.

In a statement, the director of the Zimbabwe National Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore said anyone found disobeying this order would face prosecution.

Donning military regalia had become popular fashion amongst many Zimbabweans and the style was popularised during the Christmas holidays when the majority of youths in major towns and cities took to shopping centres and other public areas wearing camouflage.

"Through the country's laws, in particular the Criminal Law and Codification Act, Chapter 9:23, Section 179, impersonating a police officer, peace officer or public official is illegal," read part of the statement.

"Furthermore, the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) states that it is not allowed for members of the public to wear camouflage."

Makotore warned that the police would work hand in glove with soldiers to ensure that the order on military regalia was adhered to.

"Soldiers can effect a citizen's arrest, report and/or escort offenders to the nearest police station."

Meanwhile, some shop owners and flea market vendors who were enjoying brisk business selling camouflage wear complained that the development would affect their businesses.

"I had ordered camouflage worth more than $5 000 for resale this festive season and I had only sold less than half of it before this order was announced. So I am just wondering what I would do with all these bales," said a flea market operator who only identified himself Mapfumba.

Source: News24