Rwanda: Rwf7 Billion Musanze Market Nears Completion

Musanze District investors have proved that union is strength as final touches are being put on the modern market constructed by a local association.

The construction of the market by Gorilla Investment Company (GOICO) started two years ago and owners say that by February next year, the market will have been opened.

It is constructed in town on the same old plot which hosted decades-old market.

It is set to attract more traders from across the country.

Alex Murengera, GOICO secretary general told The New Times that construction works have reached 96percent.

They are expecting to inaugurate the market by mid February.

"We are doing finishing inside and outside the market, the main task is now finishing the water treatment system, elevator and landscaping," said Murengera.

According to officials, the market has over 2000 stands for big and small traders, offices for commercial banks and other businesses such as pharmacies among others.

The market has an underground floor that will serve as parking lot and stores where businesses will keep their merchandise.

It also has a water recycling system, facilities for people with disabilities, fire extinguishers that will use water in case of fire incidents and alarms in case of any problem and closed-circuit cameras for surveillance.

Currently, businesses that previously operated from the old market are temporally operating from Musanze Taxi Park as they await the completion for the new market.

"Most offices space has been taken especially by banks and they are being transformed accordingly. We are also looking for ways to ensure rent is affordable so that both parties benefit from the market. Though we want to service the load, we also have to do it in a way that will not affect traders and their clients," said Murengera.

The initial projected cost was Rwf4.5billion but officials say that the cost increased especially after upgrading initial plans.

Towards self-reliance

The company applied for a loan of Rwf4.5billion and the rest was availed by eighty eight members, according to the officials.

Elie Nduwayesu, the president of Private Sector federation (PSF) in Musanze District, said the construction of the market is a positive move towards the country's target to be self-reliant in the future.

"We constructed this market because we didn't have a modern market in the district, we realised that it was to be constructed by members of the private sector and through the company we are happy that we managed to build it," said Nduwayesu.

"Our target is striving towards self-reliance, we wanted to play a role in national development by working with local leaders to boost infrastructure," he added.

Traders speak out

Eric Niyirera, a garments' seller said they are ready to move to the new market but appealed for low rent for retail traders.

"We are ready to move from this market to the modern one once it is completed, however we fear that the rent fee could be high as it has not been discussed. This would affect business especially for small traders who make the big number of traders in this market," said Niyirera

Traders occupying ordinary stalls pay Rwf15, 000 per month instead of Rwf10,000, while those in VIP pay Rwf45, 000 or Rwf60, 000.

Officials say that they will consider ways to charge low rent for small space occupants.