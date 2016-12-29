Rwanda: Energy Utility Moves to Enhance Efficiency, Revenue Collection

The Energy Utility Corporation Limited (EUCL) has unveiled a new drive that seeks to increase access to electricity as well as boost efficiency and improve revenue collection.

The performance improvement programme is part of efforts geared at transforming the utility firm into a "highly efficient and customer-centric" organisation, according to Jean Bosco Mugiraneza, the Rwanda Energy Group (REG) chief executive. He is optimistic the programme will help boost performance and promote best practices and a 'culture of excellence'.

"We are hopeful the initiative will help improve service delivery and revenue management within the energy business," Mugiraneza said during the launch of the 90-day drive last week.

The Ministry of Infrastructure signed memoranda of understanding with the REG/EUCL board and the utility bodies' top managers to implement the programme.

Under the deal, all parties agreed to step up efforts and enhance energy distribution, accessibility and collections of power fees. The 90-day initiative will run from January 1, 2017 to March 31, Mugiraneza said.

Speaking at the event, James Musoni, the Minister for Infrastructure, said the programme will focus on eight thematic areas; improving network availability and reliability, as well as revenue collection, and operations, and reduction of power losses.

It will also ensure talent attraction and retention, enhancing IT systems and promotion of automation, skills development, and performance management, as well as improving response time to faults and ensuring that customer complaints are promptly addressed.

"We are passionate about powering Rwanda to success. Our vision is to be the leading regional provider of innovative and sustainable energy solutions for national development. We can only achieve this by developing and providing reliable and affordable energy while creating value for stakeholders," he said.

Musoni called on sector players to tap embrace innovation and design participatory approaches and become more efficient.

Rwanda's power generation capacity currently stands at 190MW, up from 186MW in 2015. The Government also targets to increase access to electricity to 70 per cent by 2018, from 25 per cent presently.

The new initiative will, therefore, boost government efforts to achieving its energy objectives as outlined under the second Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Strategy (EDPRS II).

REG launched the integrated and business management system (IBM) recently as part of the reforms being undertaken by the group to "boost efficiency and help minimise power losses. The solution, by South African-based enterprise software developer, IFS, is expected to help the utility reduce commercial losses from current 3 per cent to less than one per cent.