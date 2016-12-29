Kenya: Eugene Wamalwa Is Confusing Us, Say Ward Reps

Jubilee Party ward reps in Trans Nzoia County have told Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa not to go back on earlier plans to oust Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

The leaders said the confusion being created by Mr Wamalwa's "indecisiveness" may cost Jubilee the Trans Nzoia governor seat.

"We want him to stick to the race in Nairobi. Making a change at this time may turn out to be a costly blunder," Matumbei Ward Rep Philip Sakong said in Kitale on Wednesday.

They added that the confusion being created by Mr Wamalwa was demoralising other hopefuls for the governor seat.

POLITICAL BROKERS

"Let him spare aspirants the confusion which may make them run to our opponents," Kinyoro Ward Rep Gilbert Kitiyo said.

They accused political brokers in Trans Nzoia of pressuring the CS to change his mind.

Their sentiments came a day after Ford Kenya leaders vowed to give Mr Wamalwa "a rough time" if he made good his intentions of vying for the governor position.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa told the minister to "stop imagining" that it will be easy to clinch the seat.

"He should know that Trans Nzoia is not short of leaders," the MP said.

While meeting supporters at his home in Kitale on Saturday, the minister said he was considering switching his political base back to the region.