Rwanda: Crystal Telecom Counter Gains Rwf2

The Crystal Telecom counter gained Rwf2 to close at Rwf90, up from Rwf88 during the previous trading session, according to the Rwanda Stock Market (RSE) daily market report for Wednesday. The counter recorded a total turnover of Rwf48.8 million from 542,500 shares traded in six deals. The other active counter, Bralirwa, recorded Rwf42,000 total turnover from 300 shares traded in one deal. The beverages firm was unchanged, closing at Rwf140.

The increase in Crystal Telecom's share value pushed up both Rwanda Share Index and All Share Index by 0.20 and 0.03 points to close at 119.91 and 127.26 points, respectively. However, the other equities counters were quiet. Bank of Kigali closed at Rwf228; Equity Bank was at Rwf334; NMG at Rwf1,200, while KCB was at Rwf330, and Uchumi Supermarkets at Rwf104.

At the end of the formal trading hours, Bank of Kigali had outstanding offers of 307,900 shares, ranging from Rwf228 to Rwf245, while Bralirwa received offers of 26,300 shares between Rwf140 and Rwf143 and an outstanding bid for 800 shares at Rwf135. On Crystal Telecom counter, there were outstanding bids for 506,300 shares between Rwf80 and Rwf89, but only 71,000 shares were on offer at Rwf95.

Meanwhile, the bond market pushed Rwf106.8 million worth of bonds in five deals at between Rwf101 and Rwf104, raking in Rwf107.3 million in value. At the close of the trading session, the bond market received an outstanding offer of Rwf21.5 million worth of bonds at Rwf104 and no bids. Market capitalisation was at Rwf2.748 trillion yesterday compared to 2.745 trillion last Wednesday.