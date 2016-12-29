Nigeria: Benue Workers Allege Half Salary Payment By Goverment

Makurdi — Civil servants in Benue State have alleged that they received half salary alerts for July 2016. This comes as the state congress of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given a one-week ultimatum to the State Government to pay two months salaries from the Paris Club refund before the end of this week.

Consequent to this development, most workers that rushed to various banks in preparation for shopping were disappointed and more confused as to what line of action to take as a result of the half salary.

The State NLC chairman, Godwin Anya who spoke to The Guardian expressed displeasure with incidence and urged the workers to remain calm as the central labour centre has taken up the issue with government.

Anya said base on his interaction with government on the issue it was discovered that hitches were caused by the ongoing verification of workers embarked upon by the State government.

According to him, it is caused by e-payment issue and urged workers to be patient.The labour leader further intimated that during their meeting with the State governor, he promised to pay two months salaries to state civil servants, local government workers, teachers and pensioners.

Indeed, the state government recently received over N12.7 million from the Federal Government as part of the Paris Club refund and promised to set aside fifty percent of the amount for the payment of workers' salary.