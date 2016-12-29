29 December 2016

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Benue Workers Allege Half Salary Payment By Goverment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Wantu

Makurdi — Civil servants in Benue State have alleged that they received half salary alerts for July 2016. This comes as the state congress of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given a one-week ultimatum to the State Government to pay two months salaries from the Paris Club refund before the end of this week.

Consequent to this development, most workers that rushed to various banks in preparation for shopping were disappointed and more confused as to what line of action to take as a result of the half salary.

The State NLC chairman, Godwin Anya who spoke to The Guardian expressed displeasure with incidence and urged the workers to remain calm as the central labour centre has taken up the issue with government.

Anya said base on his interaction with government on the issue it was discovered that hitches were caused by the ongoing verification of workers embarked upon by the State government.

According to him, it is caused by e-payment issue and urged workers to be patient.The labour leader further intimated that during their meeting with the State governor, he promised to pay two months salaries to state civil servants, local government workers, teachers and pensioners.

Indeed, the state government recently received over N12.7 million from the Federal Government as part of the Paris Club refund and promised to set aside fifty percent of the amount for the payment of workers' salary.

Nigeria

Rivers State to Swear-In 12 New Lawmakers

The Rivers State House of Assembly will tomorrow, Friday, December 30, 2016, swear-in 12 new lawmakers elected on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.