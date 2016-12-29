Kenya: KDIC Makes Third Tranche Disbursements to Imperial Bank Depositors

Nairobi — The Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation has commenced making the third tranche of disbursements to Imperial Bank depositors.

In a statement to newrooms, KDIC says the disbursement will be made through NIC Bank and should be complete within the next few days.

The disbursements to verified depositors will amount to a maximum of 10 per cent of the current deposits, subject to a minimum of 200,000 shillings or actual deposit amount for balances below 200,000 shillings.

Depositors who will be claiming their funds for the first time are required to present their claim forms no later than January 31.