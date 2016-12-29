28 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Fire Guts Cassablanca Bar and Restaurant

Fire on Wednesday morning gutted Cassablanca bar and restaurant in Kabalagala

Fire on Wednesday morning gutted part of the Cassablanca bar and restaurant in Kabalagala.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Mr Emilian Kayima, fire brigade police is still investigating the cause of the fire which gutted the bar.

"The main building was not affected but the wooden extension of the bar was burnt to ashes. Luckily, no person died but property has been destroyed," he said.

Among the property destroyed in the fire included 3 flat screens, 4 speakers, 1 base speaker, 7 sofa sets, 7 other chairs, 7 fridges, among others.

