Uganda: Stop Begging Museveni, Kivejinja Tells People of Busoga

Photo: Abubaker Kirunda/Daily Monitor

Kivejinja at the meeting where he told the people of Busoga to stop begging the president.

Jinja — The Second Deputy Premier and Minister for East African Affairs Kirunda Kivejinja has asked people in Busoga region to stop begging money from President Museveni saying they can only overcome poverty through hard work.

Mr Kivejinja said people in Busoga sub-region could become rich even without begging the president because most of them have a starting point to generate money.

"People in Busoga are just used to begging; otherwise there is nothing much that can bar you from accumulating wealth because even Museveni you run to for help never had a descent home like some of you and he was spending much of his time in the bush fighting. You should concentrate on what you have to get rich," he said.

Mr Kivejinja was on Wednesday addressing a cooperatives revival meeting that was organised by the Ministry of Trade and Cooperatives at the Civil Service College in Jinja. Ms Kasule Lumumba, the secretary general of the ruling National Resistance Movement and local leaders from Busoga region were in attendance.

Participants resolved to set up cooperative societies from parish to district level under the supervision of respective resident district commissioners.

The meeting also agreed to investigate people who were involved in the mismanagement and selling of assets that belonged to defunct cooperative societies with the aim of prosecuting them.

Mr Kivejinja, however, said that prosecuting such people is not easy because most of the suspects are "people from the region".