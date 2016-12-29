Zimbabwe: Sekeramayi Says Vexed By Army Colours On Civilian Clothes

DEFENCE Minister Sydney Sekeramayi has admitted his ministry was clueless on how to respond to the sudden increase in civilian attire bearing camouflage designs which the state has long vigorously protected against 'abuse' by locals.

While other countries do not forbid the use of military camouflage replicas on civilian attire, Zimbabwe has pursued strict policies which protect the colours for use only by the army.

However, the current festive period, in particular the Christmas Day, saw a lot of Zimbabweans of different age-groups donning fashion with camouflage designs.

Asked if government has since relaxed the laws, Sekeramayi admitted in Parliament that he was equally puzzled by the development, adding that he would consult the Ministry of Home Affairs on the correct government position.

"We have also noticed that quite a good number of people are putting on camouflage; it may not be the real camouflage but the design and the colours are almost the same and it will cause a lot of confusion," Sekeramayi said.

"What I just want to do is to synchronise with others because you remember in all these issues you have to synchronise with Home Affairs (ministry) and sometimes they are the ones who would make the Statutory Instrument or the Gazette."

Sekeramayi promised to return with the official position Wednesday afternoon but failed to pick his mobile when repeated calls were made to him by NewZimbabwe.com.

He did not respond either to any follow-up questions sent on his mobile via WhatsApp chat although there was confirmation he saw the message.

It is an offence under the Defence Act for civilians to put on any clothing that bears army design with most Zimbabweans often harassed by the state security if found clothed in the colours.

In October 2008, popular Power FM radio disc jockey, Tafadzwa Sikwila, also known as DJ Squila sustained head injuries after being severely assaulted by four soldiers for wearing military camouflage replica pants without authorisation.

So fervent has the state been in protecting so-called state symbols that it recently imposed a ban on the "abuse" of the national flag by ordinary Zimbabweans who have in the recent past, been found with the flag wrapped around their necks.

Opposition MDC-T legislator Trevor Saruwaka was recently bundled out of parliament by parliamentary security and members of the ZRP for entering the house wearing a jacket bearing national flag colours.

He was also barred from attending a budget seminar in Bulawayo days later after he had shown up putting on the same jacket.