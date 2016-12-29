Angola: Turnout to Special Voter Registration Posts Pleases Minister Bornito De Sousa

Luanda — The minister of Territory Administration, Bornito de Sousa, said Wednesday in Luanda that the turnout of Angolan citizens living abroad (due to work, study or medical treatment) to the special voter registration posts is satisfactory and the process is running "smoothly.

Bornito de Sousa - Minister of Territory Administration, while visiting Cazenga voter registration post.

"Speaking to journalists in Cazenga municipality, the last stage of the visits to the special voter stations, he said that he noticed high turnout in the station in the Ingombota Urban District, adjacent to the National Radio of Angola (RNA).

According to the official, it was guided the reinforcement of the electoral agents in the voter station aiming to meeting the demanding in that posts.

The minister said that they are achieving the goals for which special voter posts were created to register voters living abroad, who are in Angola within the framework of the festive season, aiming at the General Elections of 2017.

Cazenga special voter post, open on Tuesday, runs from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., until January 4, 2017.