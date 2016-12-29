28 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Turnout to Special Voter Registration Posts Pleases Minister Bornito De Sousa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The minister of Territory Administration, Bornito de Sousa, said Wednesday in Luanda that the turnout of Angolan citizens living abroad (due to work, study or medical treatment) to the special voter registration posts is satisfactory and the process is running "smoothly.

Bornito de Sousa - Minister of Territory Administration, while visiting Cazenga voter registration post.

"Speaking to journalists in Cazenga municipality, the last stage of the visits to the special voter stations, he said that he noticed high turnout in the station in the Ingombota Urban District, adjacent to the National Radio of Angola (RNA).

According to the official, it was guided the reinforcement of the electoral agents in the voter station aiming to meeting the demanding in that posts.

The minister said that they are achieving the goals for which special voter posts were created to register voters living abroad, who are in Angola within the framework of the festive season, aiming at the General Elections of 2017.

Cazenga special voter post, open on Tuesday, runs from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., until January 4, 2017.

Angola

General Elections Impose Additional Responsibilities - Minister

The near future electoral process will imposes greater responsibilities for all, reason why the professionals of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.