Zimbabwe: Govt Sets Aside $6 Million Innovation Fund

Government has set aside a $6 million fund for youths who are keen on inventing over-the-top (OTTs) applications, which ride on the internet, a Cabinet Minister has said.Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira said the fund would be used to empower youths to invent local internet based applications to challenge existing platforms like Twitter, Viber, WhatsApp and Facebook.

Mandiwanzira said the Government wanted locals to emulate innovation that characterised Silicon Valley in the United States.

Silicon Valley is the home to many of the world's largest high-tech and start-up companies.

"We will give the youths access to internet so that they are able to develop their programmes. At present we have an innovative fund of $6 million to go towards that initiative," Mandiwanzira said.

"When we started the programme, we went out scouting for innovative youths in Harare and Bulawayo. I can confirm talent is there," he added.

Mandiwanzira is on record saying the fund was supported by all registered telecommunications companies to promote technological innovation and that the operators would contribute one percent of their revenues towards that initiative.

The fund is in response to calls by the local telecommunications sector for the government to either ban or stifle use of over the top services..

The Zimbabwe Government early this year turned down a request by mobile telecommunication companies to ban use of OTTs given their impact on their revenues.

With the increase in internet accessibility as well as wider usage of OTTs, especially by the majority of people who live in the rural areas, revenues from voice services will continue to shrink.