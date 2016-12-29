Botswana: Mathathane Tourney Shows Growth

Mathathane — The Assistant Minister of Basic Education, Moiseraele Goya, has encouraged football players to take soccer serious because it can transform their lives.

The assistant minister was officially opening Mathathane soccer spectacular tournament on Christmas Day.

He said in the past, football was taken as a form of entertainment, but as for now the sport code is taken as a job like any other job.

Goya, who is also Member of Parliament for Palapye, said in developed countries, players made a lot of money through football.

He explained that the sport also helped in shaping and building the body.

Goya encouraged players to be competitive as well as play with all their heart since their talent could be recognised and take them somewhere in life.

"Villages such as Mathathane, Gobojango and Semolale have a lot of raw talent that needs to be nurtured," he said.

He said in the past, there were some people who were talented in football, but their talent never became fruitful since they were jeopardised by the myths that they could break their legs if they played football.

Goya said football built and united the nations.

For his part, the managing director for Junction Electrical Service company, Jan Moshokwa said they had sponsored Mathathane football tournament at P50 000.

"There are about 10 teams in the competition," he said.

He said that one of their key objectives in sponsoring the tournament was to promote the spirit of sportsmanship not only in football, but in other sporting codes like volleyball and netball.

Moshokwa lamented that boredom was one of the factors that made most people stay at home during Christmas therefore providing a recreational activity like football tournament could cultivate joy and happiness.

He added that a recreational activity like a tournament could divert unpleasant activities such as drugs and alcohol consumption common among the youth.

"Mathathane village is beautiful and it has a lot of youth talented in soccer, therefore football tournament could guarantee them a chance to be recognised by big soccer elites in the country."

Moshokwa appreciated the effort made by Mochudi Centre Chiefs for scouting at Mathathane soccer tournament.

The chairman for Mathathane Sports Development Committee, Mpho Motlhagodi said the official opening of Mathathane football tournament this year was one of its kind.

Motlhagodi explained that the 2016 sponsorship by Junction Electrical Services was amazing and big compared to the previous years where teams were competing for P1000.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs kit manager, Nyaladzi Chaba advised players to refrain from drugs and alcohol consumption.

He also encouraged players to conduct themselves as well as behave well during the tournament.

Other dignitaries who graced the event were Innocent Morapedi from Mochudi Centre Chiefs club and councillor for Mathathane, Mmotlana Tshebedi.

Source : BOPA