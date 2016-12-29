Sudan: U.S. Welcomes Sudan's New Humanitarian Directives

Washington DC — The US State Department has issued a statement in which it "welcomes the Government of Sudan's recent efforts to improve humanitarian access".

The statement refers to amendments by Sudan of the "Directives and Procedures for Humanitarian Action" last week.

"These revised directives represent a significant step toward improving humanitarian access in Sudan, the statement by deputy spokesperson Mark Toner reads.

"We believe when implemented, these revised regulations will facilitate humanitarian actors' efforts to get aid to those in need. We recognize this as a positive step and we expect to see sustained gains in humanitarian access.

"We also welcome the recent access given to a UN interagency team to travel and conduct a multi-sector assessment in Golo, Central Darfur, which included the first civilian aircraft to land in Golo in five years. Access to this conflict-affected area has allowed the UN to conduct a full assessment; and - if sustained - regular air access would enable the international humanitarian community to support relief efforts to Golo and surrounding areas."

The statement concludes: "The USA, as part of its longstanding commitment to the people of Sudan, will continue to support humanitarian efforts there, and will work with all parties to remove remaining impediments to full humanitarian access."

Golo mission

In its latest Humanitarian Bulletin the UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that on 11 December 2016, the Commissioner General of the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), Ahmed Adam, together with the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Marta Ruedas, travelled to the town of Golo in Jebel Marra, Central Darfur as part of a joint Government of Sudan/UN assessment mission. The mission took place from 8 to 13 December, as a follow-up to the preliminary mission to Golo, which took place in August 2016, according to the OCHA report.