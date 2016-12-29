Botswana: President Spoils Children

Serowe — Multitudes of children thronged President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama's residence in Serowe where he showered them with gift packs on Christmas Day.

The Limkokwing University of Creative Technology added the sherry on top by setting up a huge Christmas that enabled the President to take pictures with his young guests.

Some attendees presented the President with gifts, which included a sherlyn bull from Mr Bakwadi Chibua, a music CD from Nnunu Ramogotsi and a book from renowned photographer, Charles Tlhalefang.

President Khama extended his gratitude to Limkokwing, revealing that it was not the first time to work with them in such initiatives, though it was their first doing in Serowe.

He appreciated the gifts given to him.

Limkokwing regional director corporate and media relations, Ms Mercy Thebe extended gratitude to the President for allowing them to be a part of his initiative.

She said Limkokwing saw it fit to extend a cheer, adding that it was something they had been doing over the years, but mainly focusing in Gaborone.

Ms Thebe said they decided to take that to other parts of the country such as Serowe. She said their donation came in a form of a Christmas tree that generated excitement among children.

For his part, Mr Chibua said they had seen how the President was supporting the people, therefore he should be appreciated for his efforts.

He said they decided as a family to bless him with the bull to acknowledge his acts.

Source : BOPA