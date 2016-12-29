Somalia: Suspect Arrested in Killing of ICRC Worker in Somalia

An employee of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been killed in central Somalia on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen, an official confirmed.

Somali authorities in Amara village, south of Mudug region in central Somalia said the security forces have maned to arrest the killer following the shooting of the ICRC staffer.

The ICRC employee whose name has not yet been released was killed during attack on a food distribution center in Amara area, according to an official who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone.

The detained suspect is being held at NISA custody in Adado, the seat of Galmudug state. ICRC is yet to release its own statement concerning the killing of its employee.