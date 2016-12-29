28 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Suspect Arrested in Killing of ICRC Worker in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

An employee of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been killed in central Somalia on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen, an official confirmed.

Somali authorities in Amara village, south of Mudug region in central Somalia said the security forces have maned to arrest the killer following the shooting of the ICRC staffer.

The ICRC employee whose name has not yet been released was killed during attack on a food distribution center in Amara area, according to an official who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone.

The detained suspect is being held at NISA custody in Adado, the seat of Galmudug state. ICRC is yet to release its own statement concerning the killing of its employee.

Somalia

Army to Probe Soldier Torture Claim in Somalia

The Commander of Defence Forces, Gen Katumba Wamala, has ordered for an investigation into the suspected torture of a… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.