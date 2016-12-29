Somalia: U.S. Warns Citizens in Somalia of Election Fraud

The Commander of Defence Forces, Gen Katumba Wamala, has ordered for an investigation into the suspected torture of a… Read more »

"Grave instances of corruption by US citizens overseas are punishable under US law," said US mission to Somalia in a statement posted in its Twitter account. US ambassador to Somalia Stephen Schwartz has expressed grave concern over the alleged fraud, intimidation and vote-buying in voting for Somalia's lower house chamber.

Unites states said it is committed to credible electoral process in Somalia, as the horn of Africa nation is sworn-in Tuesday 281 MPs to form its 10th parliament. The United States of American threatened grave punishment over electoral fraud by its Somali-American citizens joined the new Somali parliament.

Copyright © 2016 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.