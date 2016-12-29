Somalia: U.S. Warns Citizens in Somalia of Election Fraud

Unites states said it is committed to credible electoral process in Somalia, as the horn of Africa nation is sworn-in Tuesday 281 MPs to form its 10th parliament. The United States of American threatened grave punishment over electoral fraud by its Somali-American citizens joined the new Somali parliament.
"Grave instances of corruption by US citizens overseas are punishable under US law," said US mission to Somalia in a statement posted in its Twitter account. US ambassador to Somalia Stephen Schwartz has expressed grave concern over the alleged fraud, intimidation and vote-buying in voting for Somalia's lower house chamber.