Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Chairs Meeting of Higher Committee for National Housing and Rehabilitation Project

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, Wednesday chaired at the Republican Palace a meeting of the higher committee for the national housing and rehabilitation project.

In a press statement, the Secretary General of the National Housing and Rehabilitation Fund, Dr. Ghulam-Eddin Osman, said that the meeting has focused on the issue of the estate re-funding issue and the policies relating to the expatriates' savings and easing the housing for them as well as the expansion of the productive housing.

Dr. Osman said that the committee has discussed the project for warding off the disasters, heavy rainfall and floods that have confronted the citizens in the past period.

He said that an agreement was reached that the higher committee shall meet every three months to follow up implementation of the housing plans.