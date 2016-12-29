28 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Chairs Meeting of Housing Fund

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed presided over, Wednesday, at the Republican Palace, the meeting of the Higher Committee for the National Fund for Housing and Reconstruction in the presence of the Fund's Secretary General, Dr. Gulamedeen Osman and the related institutions.

Dr. Osman said in press statements that the meeting focused on real estate refunding to include the different segments of the society besides the policies aimed at attracting the expatriates to participate in housing investments.

He pointed out that the Project of warding off the impacts of disasters, rains and floods that faced the citizens during the past period.

