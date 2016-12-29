Sudan: Prof .Gandour Receives Thank Message From UNHCR Representative

Khartoum — Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour received, Wednesday thank message from the Resident Representative of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees,(UNHCR) Filippo Grande for the efforts exerted by Sudan government which resulted in releasing the three UNHCR aid workers who were abducted , in West Darfur, last month.
The UNHCR Representative has affirmed that they have been depending on the security services provided by the government, to secure the organization's work and activities.