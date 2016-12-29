Sudan: Prof .Gandour Receives Thank Message From UNHCR Representative

The print run of Sudan's El Jareeda newspaper was confiscated from the presses for the second consecutive day on… Read more »

The UNHCR Representative has affirmed that they have been depending on the security services provided by the government, to secure the organization's work and activities.

Khartoum — Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour received, Wednesday thank message from the Resident Representative of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees,(UNHCR) Filippo Grande for the efforts exerted by Sudan government which resulted in releasing the three UNHCR aid workers who were abducted , in West Darfur, last month.

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.