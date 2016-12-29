28 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Inaugurated Hassan Ibrahim Malik's University Town for Girl Students

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Wednesday inaugurated Hassan Ibrahim Malik's University Town for Girl Students in Khartoum North.

The Secretary General of the, Engineer Mohamed Abdalla Al-Nagarabi, said that the inaugurated Hassan Ibrahim Malik's Town is the No. (159) students' complex of the National Fund for Students' Support, indicating that it is fortunate that the inauguration coincided with the Independence Day anniversary and the fund's Silver Jubilee.

He said that the Higher Education Revolution is an unprecedented event and resulted in inauguration of universities and colleges all over the country and increasing the number of the higher education students from 11,000 in the year 1990 to more than half a million male and female students.

Al-Nagarabi said that the sponsorship of the President of the Republic to the Fund's work has provided a strong support to its performance.

He said that the number of students living in university towns has increased from 6,000 to 162,000 in all Sudan states.

