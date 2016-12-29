Algeria: Finance Act 2017 Provides for Several Tax Hikes

The Finance Act 2017, signed Wednesday by President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, provides for an increase in several taxes and stamp duties with a view to partially offset the drop in budgeted oil revenues.

In fact, the Finance Act 2017 provides for an increase in the Value added tax (TVA), up from 17% to 19% for the normal rate and 7% to 9% for the reduced rate.

The tax hike in TVA, whose product contributes to the state's budget by more than 80% and municipalities by more than 20%, will allow the Public Treasury received reap an added value estimated at DZD 110 billion.

For instance, the construction permit rates will soar from a DZD 1875-50,000 current price-range to DZD 3,000-75,000 for buildings for residential use. As regards buildings for commercial or industrial use, the rates will hike from a DZD 50,000-150.000 price range to

DZD 75,000-225,000.

Made up for a fixed part and a proportional rate, the Domestic consumption tax (TIC), will increased for some "luxury" products.

New tax hike in fuel prices

The Finance Act 2017 also provides for an increase in the Tax on oil products (TPP) from DZD 1 to 3/litre.

The TTP on premium and unleaded petrol will reach DZD 9/litre instead of DZD 6 currently (up by 50%). The normal petrol will soar from to DZD 8/litre instead of DZD 5 currently (+60%) while the TTP on diesel fuel will increase to DZD 2/litre against DZD 1 currently (+50%).

Besides, the Finance Act 2017 introduces an Energy efficiency tax (TEE), applied to imported or locally manufactured products powered by electricity, gas and oil products. Following this tax hike, the Public Treasury will receive DZD 10.7 billion.

The TEE is set at 25% for imported electrical appliances imported as of 1 January 2017, and 1 January 2018 for locally manufactured ones.

As regards stamp duties, an "accelerated procedure" has been introduced to deliver biometric passports within a maximum period of 5 days from the application filling date against the payment of a stamp estimated at DZD 25,000 for a 28-page passport and DZD 60,000 for a 48-page one.