Algeria: Draft Bill On Post and E-Communications Approved

A draft bill on post and e-communications has been approved Wednesday by the Council of Ministers during the meeting, chaired by President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

The new draft bill, which will replace that of 2000, is adapted to the new technological advances and take into consideration the future changes that might occur in the sector of post and e-communications, said the Presidency of the Republic in a statement at the end of the Council of Ministers' meeting.

It also provides for the development of e-communications, through local loop unbundling process and the electronic communications infrastructure sharing.

In addition, the draft bill aims at strengthening the exercise of public authorities in the field of e-communications and the prerogatives of the Post and E-Communications Regulatory Authority.

Following the approval of the draft bill, President Bouteflika instructed the Government to speed up the development of the services of Post and e-Communications, especially by increasing internet speed.

The Head of State also urged the Government to accelerate reforms for the modernization of the Public Service, particularly as regards the financial system and the e-governance.