Algeria: Draft Bill Amending Criminal Procedure Code Adopted By Council of Ministers

The draft bill amending the Criminal Procedure Code has been adopted Wednesday by the Council of the Ministers meeting chaired by President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

This new bill is designed to consolidate the guarantees of fair trial "by reaffirming the principle of the principle of the presumption of innocence and that the doubt is, in all cases, interpreted in favour of the accused."

It also stresses that no one shall be liable to be tried, sentenced or punished twice for the same charges and that the legal authority shall ensure the protection of the litigants' rights, during the whole procedure," said a communiqué following the Council of Ministers.

It also provides for that the sentences and the orders of the court "shall be motivated," added the same source.

The draft bill for the amendment of the Criminal Procedure Code also introduces a second-tier criminal court, set up by the revised Constitution, so that the Appeal Courts will re-examine the cases brought before it and will have a four-member judging panel.

Moreover, the draft bill will reinforce the judge's control over the judiciary police, which all officers are subject to a prior authorization procedure by the territorially competent General Prosecutor.

The Parliament had, last May, passed a bill amending the Penal Code intended to adapt the national legislation o the international standards relating to the fight against terrorism and in compliance with the international commitments of Algeria.

This new bill aims at strengthening the counterterrorism means, through the criminalization of the phenomenon of fighters who commit terrorist acts outside the country.

It also criminalizes the mobilization of people for terrorist associations, organizations and groups, the support of their acts or activities as well as the dissemination of their ideas via ICT or further means.

The Council of Ministers meeting also approved an organic draft bill relating to the judicial organization. This amendment notably established an Appeal Criminal Court at every Court.