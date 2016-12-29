Algeria: Hydrocarbons - Amendments to Sonatrach-Alnaft Contracts Adopted

Four amendments to contracts between Sonatrach and the National agency for the development of hydrocarbons resources on the research and exploitation of hydrocarbons have been adopted Wednesday by the Council of Ministers.

The amendment concluded on 24 October 2016 for a contract signed on 31 March 2011, which relates to 2 fields within the Rhoude-Fares perimeter, in addition to the amendment dated on 7 November 2016 to 5 contracts signed on 30 March 2011 relating to oil fields within Touggourt II, El Hadjira, Benguecha, Gassi touil and Rhoude Nouss perimeters.

As regards to the third amendment approved by the Council of Ministers, it was concluded on 28 November between Sonatrach and Alnaft to a contract inked on 30 June 2010 relating to three fields within Reggane Djbel Hirane perimeter.

The fourth amendment adopted by the Council of Ministers was concluded on 28 November 2016 to a contract signed on 26 February 2016 relating to addition of area overlapping the perimeters of Zerafa and Tinerkouk.