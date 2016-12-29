28 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Democracy and Counterterrorism - Algeria's Experience Sparks Interest of Many Countries

Algeria's experience regarding the "role of democracy in the fight against violent extremism and terrorism" was among the focus of the Council of Ministers' meeting on Wednesday, said the statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

Algeria has accompanied its fight against terrorism by a policy of civil concord and national reconciliation, initiated by President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, said the statement.

"The Algerian experience has sparked the interest of several countries, at a time when the international community is increasingly confronted with the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism," added the statement.

The United Nations and the Global Counterterrorism Forum asked Algeria to share its experience with the rest of the international community, said the statement, citing a report presented during the meeting by Minister of Maghreb Affairs, African Union and Arab League Abdelkader Messahel.

"Our country has already shared its experience, through many conferences and seminars, as well as through a publication entitled 'Algeria and deradicalization: an experience to share,'" said the statement.

The success of this publication encouraged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare, in collaboration with other sectors of the State, a new publication entitled "the role of democracy in the fight against violent extremism and terrorism: Algeria's experience."

